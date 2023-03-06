Home World the old gen version is postponed by a further month
If you are waiting you can play the acclaimed Hogwarts Legacy on Xbox One S/X, you’ll have to wait a little longer. The version old gen of the game had previously been postponed to April 4th to allow the developers to be able to refine it to the fullest, but today Warner Bros. announced an additional one-month delay, up to 5 maggio.

This is what the developers have to say about it:

We are very gratified by the answer to Hogwarts Legacy by fans of the wizarding world and gamers around the world. The team is working hard to deliver the best possible experience to players across all platforms and we need some more time to get it right. Hogwarts Legacy will launch on PS4 and Xbox One on May 5, 2023.

MX Video – Hogwarts Legacy

