After the indictment, the former president’s speech from the Mar-a-Lago stage: “No, I never thought something like this could happen in America”

(LaPresse) “The only crime I have committed was to defend the nation from those who want to destroy it”. So Donald Trump, from the Mar-a-Lago stage, began his speech in front of a crowd of fans who flocked to his resort to hear the words of the former president, welcomed by a chorus of “Usa! Usa!”, after the indictment in the Manhattan Attorney’s Office. “I never thought something like this could happen in America,” said the tycoon, who then went on to attack Democrats and Manhattan attorney Alvin Bragg. (LaPresse)