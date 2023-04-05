Home Sports Zero Trenta #39 – Sinnerism — Sportellate.it
The American Masters 1000 brought us some great performances from Jannik Sinner, including the success over Alcaraz in what promises to be a great rivalry in the coming years. In this episode we analyze the path of the blue, his encounters with his Spanish rival and the defeat in the final in Miami against Medvedev, but an eye also goes to the difficult moment of the other Italian tennis players in view of the season on clay.

Sinner Alcaraz is the new Fedal? Maybe not, but the two have already given us some epic challenges, such as the splendid semi-final of Miamiwhich has only certified the great growth of Jannik Sinner.

We analyze the great growth path of the South Tyrolean, but we also focus on the problems of Berrettini and Musettion the domain of Daniil Medvedev and on the scenarios of women’s tennis.

To the microphones Maurizio Gaddi and Marco Bellinazzo.

