The painted Serbian school in Kosovska Kamenica Info

Unknown persons visited the separate section of the Elementary School “Desanka Maksimović” in the settlement of Bosce in the municipality of Kosovska Kamenica and tried to cause a fire with the help of a gas cylinder, the Office for Kosovo and Metohija announced.

Source: Office for Kosovo and Metohija

The Office points out that the attack on a Serbian educational institution comes at a time of exaggerated tensions in Serbian communities and hits the youngest.

This, they add, clearly indicates that nothing is sacred to thugs and they do not choose the means to show the Serbian people in the most terrible way that their security is threatened.

“It is forbidding that Albanian politicians do not use the language of peace and tolerance, but use their statements to make Serbs legitimate targets, which gives hooligans an incentive to attack,” the Office for Kosovo and Metohija points out.

The attack on the school has been reported to the police and the Office for Kosovo and Metohija expects the miscreants to be discovered and sanctioned.

SRNA