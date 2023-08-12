The paradox of the Russian app created as a joke that actually ended up collecting defamation complaints against the army

MOSCA – An exiled Russian computer scientist jokingly created an app that simulates a government complaints portal, but things got out of hand: some users took the app seriously and filed real complaints, in many cases reporting episodes of “defamation” of the army engaged in Ukraine.

The “Moj Donos” application, “My Complaint”, was created along the lines of public administration apps such as “Moi Dokumenty” and “Moi Naloghi”, (My Taxes).

