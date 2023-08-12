Home » Pensions 2024, from the extension of Quota 103 to the changes on the Women’s Option
Pensions 2024, from the extension of Quota 103 to the changes on the Women's Option

Pensions 2024, from the extension of Quota 103 to the changes on the Women's Option

Pension reform 2024, from the extension of Quota 103 to the changes on the Women’s Option: what changes

As 2024 approaches, the pension system Italian remains at the center of political discussions. While many voices speak of a structural reform, for now the innovations announced by the Meloni government seem limited. There Fornero reform, the current cornerstone of Italian social security, will not undergo major revolutions at least until the next Budget Law. This decision follows the need to direct social security resources towards the fight against inflation, which, although decreasing, still registers a worrying annual rate of +5.6%, according to Istat data for June.

Despite these economic hurdles, some changes are being planned. There is talk of a possible extension Of “Quota 103”, which allows the early retirement to workers aged 62 with at least 41 years of contributions. Another topic of discussion is the possible revision of the current rules for early retirement: currently, a window of 42 years and 10 months of contributions is envisaged for men and 41 and 10 months for women, in addition to a 3-month sliding window. On the contrary, the introduction of the pension with 41 years of contributions for everyone, a measure strongly supported by the unions, does not seem in sight.

