Hepatitis A alarm in berries, the danger is very high I The alert from the Higher Institute of Health

Berries – laterradelgusto.it

Berries: it’s a hepatitis A warning. Here are the recommendations for limiting the risk and continuing to consume fruits.

Berries are great allies of well-being. Its consumption is recommended due to the large quantity of mineral salts and especially potassium. The latter is a mineral that our body is not able to synthesize independently and for this reason its contribution from the outside is essential. Able to play a vital role in a number of vital functions such as heart rate and blood pressure, supports muscles, helps the body eliminate toxins, reduces stress levels and promotes healthy bones.

Just like citrus fruits, these fruits offer the body a good dose of vitamin Cwhich strengthens the immune system and of vitamin B which acts as an antioxidant.

The type of berries most used in Italy are the blueberries, both black and red ones. Both appear between July and August. Suitable for use in the kitchen for the preparation of homemade cakes and ice creams, they can also be added to low-fat yogurt for breakfast.

If there are no particular contraindications for the consumption of fresh berries, the problem arises when you decide to use frozen berries. In that case the greatest risk is to contract hepatitis type A. So let’s find out how to prevent it.

Hepatitis A

Type A hepatitis is one acute infectious disease affecting the liver and is caused by the RNA virus. A pathology that is widespread throughout the world e in Italy it seems that the highest percentage of contagion is greater in the southern regions, where it is customary to consume raw seafood.

The contagion occurs either with direct contact with a person who is affected by it, or by consuming food not well cooked and contaminated by the virus. The incubation period is from 15 to 45 days, the most common symptom is the appearance of a yellowish discoloration on the skin or part of the eye. Healing allows you to have permanent immunity.

Berries – laterradelgusto.it

Prevention

To avoid inadvertently contracting the hepatitis A virus, it is essential to follow the general rules for the prevention of fecal-oral transmitted diseases. Therefore it is essential to avoid eating raw seafood, wash fruit and vegetables well and not drink well water.

Frozen berries should only be eaten after cooking. If you want to eat them without proceeding with cooking, then it is advisable to buy fresh berries and proceed with rinsing them before use.

Continue Reading

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

