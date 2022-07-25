NEW YORK – “Pa … pppa … Mammmmmmm … maaaa”: yes, the lingua franca exists. And on occasion we all know how to speak it, regardless of any geographical distance and cultural difference. This is revealed by the results of a research just published in the journal Nature Human Behavior conducted by 40 scientists on six continents, according to which the way in which adults speak to children – already defined as a “parenthesis” for some time – is a true universal language: a sort of Esperanto for children that, from Africa to China, unites all peoples of the world.