The "parenthesis", the language for addressing children, is the most widely spoken in the world

The “parenthesis”, the language for addressing children, is the most widely spoken in the world

NEW YORK – “Pa … pppa … Mammmmmmm … maaaa”: yes, the lingua franca exists. And on occasion we all know how to speak it, regardless of any geographical distance and cultural difference. This is revealed by the results of a research just published in the journal Nature Human Behavior conducted by 40 scientists on six continents, according to which the way in which adults speak to children – already defined as a “parenthesis” for some time – is a true universal language: a sort of Esperanto for children that, from Africa to China, unites all peoples of the world.

