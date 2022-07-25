Rome, 25 July 2022 – New Legambiente hospital for sea turtles. The inauguration this morning in Manfredonia (Oltre 1,600 sea turtles cured and released in kind in the last 10 years and now it will be possible to do even more and better. The new Legambiente center for the recovery of sea turtles was inaugurated today in Manfredonia with a small ceremony. Larger and more comfortable, modern and technologically advanced, the new ‘hospital’ for the care of these splendid animals at 360 degrees, will also become an educational center for schools, the local community and tourists with many initiatives to discover the world of sea turtles and more generally, the environment and marine ecosystems.

To better celebrate the opening of the center, the morning continued with the release into the sea of ​​the beautiful Life turtle, an adult female accidentally captured in recent days by a trawl net over 3 miles off Ippocampo (Manfredonia), which presented some diving problem solved with ease. Life was the first turtle to “swim” in the new pools of the Center and while taking up the sea it will always be under our eyes because, thanks to the collaboration of the Biology Department of the University of Pisa, the satellite transmitter with which it was equipped will allow you to follow his movements in real time, helping us to know the needs and habits of these extraordinary marine animals better and better.