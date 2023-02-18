Home World The person in charge of Japan’s H3 rocket was made to cry by reporters, saying that the launch abort is not a failure. The two are different.
The person in charge of Japan's H3 rocket was made to cry by reporters, saying that the launch abort is not a failure. The two are different.

The person in charge of Japan’s H3 rocket was made to cry by reporters, saying that the launch abort is not a failure. The two are different.

The person in charge of Japan’s H3 rocket was crying by reporters, saying that the launch abort is not a failure, the two are different

In terms of aerospace exploration, Japan achieved a success rate of 0 last year. A big reason is that the new rocket H3 was postponed. On the afternoon of the 17th, the No. 1 rocket of the H3 rocket had a problem. The control system of the rocket detected some abnormal situation. , failed to launch.

Yasushi Okada, head of the H3 rocket project of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, announced the cause of the accident at a subsequent press conference. About 6 seconds before the launch of the H3 rocket, its first-stage LE-9 main engine will be ignited first. The system confirmed After this step is successful, the solid rocket thrusters will ignite.

In this launch, after the aforementioned main engine ignited,The control system of the rocket’s first stage detected an anomaly and did not send an ignition signal to the solid rocket thrusters, causing the launch to be aborted.

However, this is not the problem. This press conference can be said to have suffered a lot from Okada Yasushi. He hosted the 2-hour press conference alone. As a result, he became the target of Japanese media reporters. Many people in charge came forward.

One of the questions that journalists boycotted was whether the launch was a failure,Okada Yasushi emphasized that the H3 launch was suspended and postponed, not a failure, and explained the definition of launch failure.

However, the Japanese reporters were not satisfied with his explanation. They said to themselves that this was a failure of the launch, and they reported it like this. As a result, Okada Kumashi was made to cry.

However, what is even more bizarre is that some people found that Japanese reports treated the United States and Japan differently. When reporting on the US SLS rocket, it was said that the launch was delayed, and when reporting on its own H3 rocket, it was said that the launch failed.

Any person in charge of the Rockets will be surprised if they don’t cry when they see the reporter reporting this way.

The person in charge of Japan's H3 rocket was crying by reporters, saying that the launch abort is not a failure, the two are different

