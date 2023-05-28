Home » The pilot entered the cabin through the window in Sacramento | Info
The pilot entered the cabin through the window in Sacramento

The pilot entered the cabin through the window in Sacramento

A strange accident happened on a Southwest Airlines flight.

A Southwest Airlines flight from Sacramento to San Diego was delayed eight minutes despite a bizarre crash that left the pilot without the cockpit. A Southwest Airlines pilot made an extra effort to get the plane to take off on time – by walking through the window of the plane’s cabin.

After realizing he was accidentally locked out of the cockpit, the pilot decided to climb through the cockpit window to unlock the door from the inside. As passengers were boarding the plane for a flight from Sacramento to San Diego, the pilot realized the door locking mechanism had been activated, which could cause the flight to be delayed or canceled.

