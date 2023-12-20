The PIME Library enters the Project for Ecclesiastical Libraries

A significant achievement for the PIME Library which currently includes the two branches of Milan (Missionary Center) and Monza (International Theological Seminary) and a single shared catalog with over 70 thousand titles

The National Office for Ecclesiastical Cultural Heritage and Religious Buildings of the Italian Episcopal Conference approved in recent days the request presented by the PIME Library, thanks to the intermediation of the Cultural Heritage Office of the diocese of Milan, to become part of the Project for Ecclesiastical Libraries, recognizing its compatibility with the purposes pursued by the Office itself.

«The Project for Ecclesiastical Libraries – writes Don Luca Franceschini, director of the National Office for ecclesiastical cultural heritage – aims to achieve knowledge, protection and valorisation of the assets, both book and non-book, belonging to the collections of the ecclesiastical libraries of the Italian dioceses and of other religious bodies. Ecclesiastical cultural assets can become an effective tool for evangelization and the best use of the new service activated by the library of the Pontifical Institute for Foreign Missions will certainly make a significant contribution to pastoral action”.

Thus, for the PIME Library, the planned process begins which will lead it in the coming months to join the collective catalog of the SBN Polo of Ecclesiastical Libraries and therefore operate in a network with other libraries at a national level. Being already registered in the Registry of Ecclesiastical Cultural Institutes, the PIME Library file is currently visible on the BeWeb portal – Ecclesiastical Heritage on the Web, this link www.beweb.chiesacattolica.it

A significant achievement for the PIME Library which currently includes the two branches of Milan (Missionary Center) and Monza (International Theological Seminary). Last September, in fact, the bibliographic data of the two libraries merged into a single shared catalogue, which can be consulted online (https://biblioteca.centropime.org/ricerca/semplice). The heritage of the two libraries thus amounts in total to over 70 thousand titles covering the following thematic areas: history, art and culture of non-European countries, history of missions, anthropology, ethnology (Milan); theological, philosophical, biblical, patrological disciplines, history of the Church and other religions (Monza).