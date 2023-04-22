by palermolive.it – ​​8 seconds ago

The president of Palermo, Dario Mirri, spoke at the “Robinson’s Island” event on Via dei Librai to outline a point on the Palermo situation. Among the various topics addressed, these too, the playoff dream that “at the moment is a…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Palermo, Mirri: “The playoffs are a dream, we have to save ourselves” appeared 8 seconds ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».