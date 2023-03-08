The ostentatious passion for luxury is not enough, as per Instagram page (Dc Legalshow), the one that took her from Turin to the “Beijing Express”, but: “The poor should burn in hell”, says the lawyer Alessandra Demichelis at a certain point, in a live night social network dating back to the end of last year.

An almost two-minute clip that has reappeared in the last few days on various chats of friends and colleagues.

Demichelis, 34 years old, with speech that doesn’t seem exactly sober, speaks during a car ride together with a friend (the driver), a well-known Piedmontese entrepreneur: who was complaining about having found the car – «a 580 horsepower Porsche Gts” – with a conspicuous mark on the bodywork. And she: “Was he rich or poor? A poor man must have made it for you.”

The man, who already at the time had said he had a different opinion – «there may also be less well-off people» – is even clearer today: «Alessandra’s statement cannot be shared at all, let’s spread a pitiful veil».

The rest of the video is also vaguely surreal, in which the Piedmontese entrepreneur expresses not exactly flattering judgments on eating and drinking in Turin, saying that it is much better to travel 70 kilometers more or even go just to the outskirts of Milan: so to speak, yes spend a few euros more, but you are better off. «Perhaps we ate badly that evening», he comments now, reiterating the importance and esteem for the city of the Mole.

Demichelis, who in two days will participate in the Sky broadcast together with her colleague Lara Picardi, had become famous following the creation of the Instagram page DcLegalshow, in fact, which in a few weeks had over 14 thousand followers: a sort of “Sex and the City” declined in the legal environment, mixing forensic activity with the glamorous aspects of its private life. A choice that she had made her end up under the scrutiny of the council of the Bar Association and, from here, before the disciplinary council: a story that then twisted between appeals and counter-appeals. Already during the press conference to present the program, her words had caused controversy, for the choice of the couple’s name “The Lawyers” and not “lawyers” or “lawyers”. See also Pope Francis receives Macron, the goal of a just peace in Ukraine

Demichelis replied as follows: “It seems useless to me in 2023 to start fighting to be called lawyers or female lawyers. The term lawyers has always existed in Zingarelli, consequently it is absurd that in 2023 there is this feminist struggle. With all the problems that exist, do we really have to dwell on these battles?”. The last seems to be against the poor.

