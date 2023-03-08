During the night the Los Angeles Lakers retired Pau Gasol’s jersey. The number 16 of the Spanish star joins the 8 and 24 of his historic partner, Kobe Bryant.

“I mean, life goes by pretty fast, right? In the blink of an eye, you can be a kid playing basketball in your school with your friends, and then all of a sudden, you’re living your dream – Gasol’s words, celebrated during the yellow and purples’ success over the Memphis Grizzlies, franchise who exchanged it with LA – But this evening really exceeds any dream or expectation. It means so much to me. And obviously with Kobe up there, it adds something meaningful and powerful, and sad and happy, and painful and joyful.”

Goodnight, Lakers fam 💜 pic.twitter.com/5gNR9XZ8Ab — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 8, 2023

Gasol addressed the crowd in center field during the break between the second and third quarters, joined by his parents, brothers, wife and children, as well as Lakers owner Jeanie Buss, top executive Rob Pelinka and Vanessa Bryant, who made his first public appearance at the Crypto.com Arena since the night of the Kobe celebrations.

“I miss him a lot – Gasol said when asked about Bryant – There’s nothing I can do but love his family.”

The Lakers have reached three consecutive NBA Finals since the arrival of Gasol in February 2008, winning back-to-back championships in 2009 against the Orlando Magic and 2010 against their arch-rivals, the Boston Celtics.

“Kobe greeted me saying: ‘Let’s go out there and win a ring – Gasol recalled – And I said, ‘Ok, I’m in'”. Gasol had the two rings, one in each hand.

After a video tribute during the second quarter, Gasol was greeted by a long standing ovation from the crowd, beating his chest with one hand while holding his 2-year-old daughter, Elisabet Gianna, in the other.