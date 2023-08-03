The Pope Encourages College Students to Become Dream Entrepreneurs and Seekers of a New World

Pope Francis Urges College Students to be “Entrepreneurs of Dreams” in Inspiring Speech at Catholic University

LISBON – Pope Francis delivered an inspiring speech to college students at the Catholic University of Portugal, urging them to become “the protagonists of a new dance drama centered on people”. The Pope’s message emphasized the importance of not replacing real human connections with screens and instead becoming “entrepreneurs of dreams” rather than “managers of fear”.

In his address, Pope Francis highlighted the role of education in serving others, advocating for a more inclusive society and progressive world. He challenged students to see their education as a mission to build a more just and equal society, rather than a means to accumulate personal wealth.

“We are all pilgrims, seeking and adventuring,” the Pope proclaimed. He cautioned against relying on prefabricated formulas and easy answers, urging students to embrace a sense of benign anxiety and dissatisfaction as antidotes to self-sufficiency and narcissism.

The Pope’s speech also emphasized the dangers of exchanging real human connections for virtual screens and simple answers. He called on students to reject comfort and instead embrace the discomfort of unanswered questions and the longing of their hearts.

Pointing to the need for a holistic view of progress and development, Pope Francis emphasized the importance of a global perspective and the eradication of polarization. He urged students to listen to and address the suffering of both the planet and the poor, to juxtapose issues such as desertification with refugee crises and immigration with low fertility rates.

During the gathering, the Pope engaged in an in-depth dialogue with four students, responding to their questions about various topics, including Laudato si, the Global Compact for Education, the Franciscan economy, and the culture of encounter.

In his concluding remarks, Pope Francis encouraged the students to become teachers of humanity and compassion. He emphasized the need to study the Global Compact for Education to tackle ecological damage and the threat of a third world war. The Pope also stressed the importance of acceptance and tolerance towards immigrants, as well as the integral role of women in the economy and the family.

The Pope’s speech concluded by highlighting the connection between humanity and all things, and urging students to understand themselves and define their own life paths while acquiring scientific skills.

The Pope’s visit to the Catholic University of Portugal and his powerful message left a lasting impact on the college students, inspiring them to strive for a better world and become true entrepreneurs of dreams.

