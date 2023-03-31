by gds.it – ​​6 minutes ago

The overall clinical picture of Pope Francis gradually improves, as he continues his therapies at the Gemelli Polyclinic after being hospitalized yesterday afternoon following an illness due to a “respiratory infection”, which turned out to be “bronchitis…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “The Pope is improving, celebrants are ready for Holy Week initiatives appeared 6 minutes ago on the online newspaper gds.it”.