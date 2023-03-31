US Open winner Carlos Alcaraz reached the semifinals at the Masters tournament in Miami. The world number one defeated the American Taylor Fritz on Thursday evening (local time) 6: 4 6: 2 and is still on course for his next Masters title.

The 19-year-old Spaniard had recently won the hard-court tournament in Indian Wells, California, and is the defending champion in Miami. In the semi-finals, Alcaraz, who has won 18 of his 19 games this year, now meets Jannik Sinner from Italy, who defeated the Finn Emil Ruusuvuori 6:3 6:1.

In the second semi-final there will be a Russian duel. Daniil Medvedev meets Karen Khachanov there. Medvedev prevailed in his quarterfinals 6:3 7:5 against the qualifier Christopher Eubanks and reached the semifinals for the first time in his career in Miami. Khachanov got a 6:3 6:2 against the Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo.

