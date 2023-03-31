Home Sports Defending champions Alcaraz in Miami in the semifinals
US Open winner Carlos Alcaraz reached the semifinals at the Masters tournament in Miami. The world number one defeated the American Taylor Fritz on Thursday evening (local time) 6: 4 6: 2 and is still on course for his next Masters title.

The 19-year-old Spaniard had recently won the hard-court tournament in Indian Wells, California, and is the defending champion in Miami. In the semi-finals, Alcaraz, who has won 18 of his 19 games this year, now meets Jannik Sinner from Italy, who defeated the Finn Emil Ruusuvuori 6:3 6:1.

In the second semi-final there will be a Russian duel. Daniil Medvedev meets Karen Khachanov there. Medvedev prevailed in his quarterfinals 6:3 7:5 against the qualifier Christopher Eubanks and reached the semifinals for the first time in his career in Miami. Khachanov got a 6:3 6:2 against the Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo.

