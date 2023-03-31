news-txt”>

(ANSA) – MACERATA, MARCH 30 – Luigi Pagliarini, professor at the Macerata Academy of Fine Arts in Theory of Perception and Psychology of Form, Semiology of the Body, Psychology of cultural consumption, has died. He announces it, “with great pain”, the Academy itself. Ill for some time, he died today at the age of 60 in his home in breaking latest news.



“A cultured and visionary man, Luigi Pagliarini dedicated his life to art and teaching. With his life at the Academy, he marked an indelible trace of his intellectual generosity and his incredible creative force of cultural movements of example for the whole academic community, students and teachers” recalls the director Rossella Ghezzi, also citing her “Manifesto for a choral art”, published in 2020.



Pagliarini was a neuropsychologist by training, an artist engaged in software art and art robotics since the early 1990s. He also taught Design at the Isia of breaking latest news and was Consultant Professor at the Playware of the Danish Technical University where he dealt with Robots and Dynamic Agents Interfaces Design. In the past, he has collaborated on various projects with companies such as the Lego Group, Sony and Real World Records.



He was founder and director of the breaking latest news Electronic Artists Meeting; artistic director of Ecoteca; Robo section curator[art] of the Robotsatplay Festival in Denmark; inventor and founder of RoboCup Junior and has published in books, magazines, webzines, in proceedings of international congresses and conferences.



He was a member of the editorial board of the Journal of Artificial Life and Robotics, of the editorial board of the Rivista di Psicologia dell’Arte, a member of the Scientific Committee of the Psychology-Based Technologies International Conference and a board member of APEXperience. He has exhibited his works in various museums and published in books, magazines and congresses. His work has been reported in the press around the world. (HANDLE).

