The president of Honduras asks in a military ceremony to cease fire in the Gaza Strip

Honduran President Calls for Ceasefire in Gaza Strip

The president of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, has made a strong call for compliance with United Nations resolutions to cease fire in the Gaza Strip, where innocent lives are being lost.

During an assumption ceremony for the new leadership of the Armed Forces, President Castro emphasized the need to comply with UN resolutions that have ordered a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, where valuable lives of Palestinian women and children are being sacrificed.

The military offensive launched by Israel in response to an attack on October 7 has resulted in at least 21,110 deaths and 55,243 injuries, with a majority of the casualties being children and women, according to the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian enclave.

President Castro also expressed her confidence in the Armed Forces of Honduras, highlighting their fulfillment of constitutional functions and their commitment to the defense of national sovereignty and independence.

As the first female president of Honduras and the general commander of the Armed Forces, Castro stressed the historic fight to recover institutions and democracy, as well as the responsibility of the military in this endeavor.

She also mentioned the successful implementation of “structural reforms promised” during her two years in office, including increased production, poverty reduction, economic growth, environmental protection, security measures, and the fight against organized crime and corruption.

The president’s call for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip reflects a commitment to peace and the protection of innocent lives in the midst of conflict. EFE.