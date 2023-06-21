The professions of the best lovers | Magazine

Escort lady Samanta X reveals in which professions the best male lovers are found!

Izvor: Instagram/Screenshot/samanthaxafterdark

A former escort lady and later a British journalist, Amanda Gough (49), better known by the pseudonym Samantha X, has spent a decade in the adult industry. As she says, she has a doctorate in men and knows exactly what they like in bed and what they fear. She spoke openly about intimate relationships more than once, and this time she wrote a column on the topic of which professions have the best male lovers.

“As a former escort lady, I guarantee you that a man’s job can say something about what kind of lover he is. my five favorite professions and one I’d rather avoid!” she wrote in her column.

1. Lawyer

I once said, “When God created psychopaths, he decided they would be lawyers.” If you want an unforgettable night with a “bad boy”, forget the dating apps, try to catch a guy outside the courthouse in your neighborhood. From divorce lawyers to criminal lawyers, they have a gift for dirty talk in bed, are mischievous and want to push their boundaries. Guaranteed good time!

2. Accountants and bankers

Yes, looking at numbers is boring, so these men will do anything to raise the excitement level. They are usually open-minded, slightly perverse, and able to assess your needs in a measured but attractive manner. They spend hours in front of the screen, so they will be very happy to see you.

Source: Pexels / Snapwire

3. Doctors

If the doctor doesn’t know how your body works, then no one will! Doctors, especially surgeons, know very well what and when to do during intercourse. Although they can sometimes appear to be “mechanically” minded, they are clean, smart and efficient in bed. They always have beautiful hands and clean nails.

4. Police officers

If you like bad guys, the cop is the lover for you. There are two types of police officers – “nerds” and those who make even criminals look like scumbags. They often have tattoos, are clean-shaven and enjoy being dominant over women.

Izvor: Shutterstock/4 PM Production

5. Academics

You might not expect bookworms to be good in bed, but they have brains and that’s what can turn a woman on. Academics are sensitive when it comes to women’s needs and talking to them in the bedroom is pure poetry. They don’t have much money, but that’s why they have a sea of ​​​​ideas to entertain you at home.

And here is the profession I avoid! That are real estate agents!

“Don’t let their sports cars and bright smiles fool you, you’ll just be wasting your time on real estate agents, both in and out of the bedroom. Everything they have is borrowed, and that includes their time – you’ll be just one of many . They’ll tell you what you want to hear and then they won’t remember it if you confront them with those promises. Playing with the truth is natural for them!” she concluded.

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

