The Radicalism of the “Red Thing”

Before the arrival of Beppe Grillo and his declarations between brigades of citizenship, balaclava and universal income, the general rehearsals for building the red thing had been staged at the M5S demonstration on Saturday in Rome. Between hugs, proclamations of collaboration, wishes for a wide field, Conte and Schlein had invoked a united opposition against “the most right-wing government ever”, a union also sanctioned by the presence of Fratoianni. However, Grillo’s words ruined the party at the Conte-Schlein axis which is struggling to take off also due to the strong opposition of the dem minority as evidenced by the farewell to the national assembly of the regional councilor and former candidate for the Lazio region Alessio D’Amato. In the past weeks, numerous important figures, from Borghi to Cottarelli, from Fioroni to Marcucci, had slammed the door, no longer recognizing themselves in the line of the Democratic Party and even the moderate internal component is on a war footing. Schlein’s participation in the grillina demonstration (not initially planned) is only the latest episode of a positioning of the Democratic Party that scares the moderates as Matteo Renzi understood: «I see Elly Schlein chasing the Grillino procession and I ask the reformists of the Democratic Party: but really Do you want to finish your political experience like this? A question that many militants and leaders of the Democratic Party will be asking themselves in these hours given the radical positioning assumed by the party on numerous issues after the election of Schlein as secretary.

The discontent is such that it is now publicly expressed, as in the case of MEP Pina Picierno: «uniting the opposition is fundamental. But around what do we unite? To Moni Ovadia’s aberrant words about Ukraine or to Beppe Grillo’s ravings about balaclavas?».

Positioning on the war is just one of the issues that risks splitting the Democratic Party also divided on the vision of the economy with a component more inclined towards liberal policies and Schlein who pursues a welfare approach: «one cannot do without the income of citizenship”.

It would be interesting to know your opinion on the universal income proposed by Beppe Grillo, for sure they know what your thoughts on the rented uterus are: “I am personally in favour”. It is precisely on ethical issues that the Democratic Party has taken a radical position as evidenced by the words of the vice president of the party Chiara Gribaudo at Gay Pride in Turin on Saturday. To those who asked her if in her opinion there was a moral legitimacy for discrimination by the government, Gribaudo stated: «Dramatically I would say yes given the absurd choices they are making against children and in general against all minorities and wanting to discriminate against people once again and love between people”. There would also be a lot to say about the ideological drift linked to environmentalism. As if the disputes on economic, social and political positioning issues weren’t already enough, in recent days the controversy over the abolition of the crime of abuse of office has held sway with Schlein siding against the cancellation and the mayors of the Democratic Party in agreement with the Justice Minister Nordio.

If these are the premises, the wide field project risks failing even before starting, dragged to the bottom by the implosion of the Democratic Party.