The Reappearance of Jack Ma: Mr. Alibaba researcher at the University of Hong Kong

7
BEIJING – Jack Ma’s New Life: Professor at the University of Hong Kong. The founder of Alibaba, who reappeared in China just under a month ago after a year in “exile”, becomes an honorary professor at the university in the former British colony. At Hku Business School, “Master Jack” will “focus on research in finance, agriculture and business innovations,” according to the faculty website.
See also Elly Schlein's first intervention as Pd secretary: attacks on Piantedosi and Meloni on the shipwreck and the beatings of Florence. The full video