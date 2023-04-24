Home » More than 170 Juventus fans will be banned from sporting events for racist chants against Romelu Lukaku
by admin
The Turin Police Headquarters will impose a ban on access to sporting events (Daspo) on over 170 Juventus fans who last April 4 had directed racist chants and insults at the Belgian footballer Romelu Lukaku during the semi-final of the Coppa Italia between Juventus and Inter. ANSA and the local Turin press they write that the provisions (valid from one to five years) could further increase during the course of the investigations to involve around 250 people.

The supporters, identified with the collaboration of Juventus, are those of the first tier of the “Tribuna Sud” of the Allianz Stadium in Turin, ie the “curve” of organized Juventus supporters. In fact, the racist insults against Lukaku had come from that sector (which contains over 5,000 spectators), especially after the equalizing goal scored by the Inter forward in the final minutes of the match.

Initially the sports judge had ordered the closure of the sector for a match as a penalty, but the provision was suspended and then definitively canceled due to the collaboration of Juventus in the investigations by the Turin police headquarters.

