The records of my life by Jorge from Doctor Explosion (2023)

There is no doubt that Jorge Explosión treasures a great musical culture, especially in everything that concerns garage-rock. However, this time we have asked him to make a selection of records that have marked him and that move away from the genre he practices with Doctor Explosion. This has been the result.

Chet Baker – Chet Baker Sings (1956)

I like records because of the singers’ voices and, as I also have a strong tendency towards melancholy, I’m a big fan of Chet Baker and also Caetano Veloso, my two favorite singers. “Chet Baker Sings” It’s amazing from start to finish. An album where time stops and one is immersed in a dense atmosphere, of a warm tranquility, with the silky and sensitive voice of Chet and his trumpet, it is the simplicity and sincerity of the interpretation that makes it authentic, perfect and addictive. .

Caetano Veloso – “Book” (1997)

It is difficult to choose an album of your favorite voice among a discography as extensive as that of Caetano Veloso. There is a record titled “Book” which is not very well known and which I love. Especially the title song of the album. A song with an air of mystery and a dragging samba rhythm that attracts attention. It also has an intellectually suggestive lyrics, with an avant-garde air in the arrangements that does not leave you indifferent. The songs follow one another, combining tradition and avant-garde in a more than interesting way.

The Divine Comedy – “Bang Goes To The Knighthood” (2010)

I’m a big fan of Neil Hannon and deep down it’s because his voice is still an indie version of Scott Walker, which should be a compliment to both of them. I like all his records and in particular my favorite is “Bang Goes to the Knighthood”. Me encantan: “At the indie disco”, “The complete banker”, “i like” y “Neapolelitan Girl”.

The Smiths – “The Queen Is Dead” (1986)

“The Queen is dead” It is the album that I probably have listened to the most times when I was 16 years old. My favorites on the album are “Frankly Mr Shankly” and “The boy with the thorn in his side.” I remember going to Paradiso one day and meeting Jorge Ilegal there. He was determined to buy me the “Search and destroy” of Iggy and the Stooges and I wanted to buy the “Meet is murder” of the Smiths, which caused him to throw all kinds of jokes at me from him, and like a proud new romantic, and in the height of my adolescence, I took home the Smiths record happier than an eight. A good fan of the Smiths is never coerced by the world of Rock!

Burt Bacharach – “Reach Out” (1967)

I should talk about Burt Bacharach, although I also wanted to talk about the Los Chalchaleros album where the song los 60 granaderos comes from. Burt Bacharach is elegance and a somewhat tacky and classic good taste. The album he made for the movie “Whats new pussycat” It is a marvel like all his work. The 67 also freaks me out “Reach Out” where does “What the world needs now” come from or the album “Make It easy on yourself” from 69, perhaps the best thing to do is to choose a compilation of his best hits sung by other artists like Jackie De Shannon, Aretha Franklin or Dionne Warwick, who made his songs famous and better because the truth is that their own records, as I have already said, they have that tacky whiff laced with the intelligence of a genius that makes you swallow them with potatoes.

Boogarins – “Manual” (2015)

I met the Boogarins at their concert at the Vegas Hotel in 2014 at the Levitation showcase in Austin, Tx. They freaked me out because they were tropicalistas who combined their traditional influences with the new psychedelia of bands like Tame Impala and with a touch of progressive and experimental rock loaded with guitar effects like Flangers, Fuzzes and Pog a sack. Dhino’s voice gave everything an intimate and sensitive touch with a surprising quality, added to Benke’s talent and how well-oiled the rhythmic base was. A few days later they contacted me to record their second album in my Circo Perrotti studio in Gijón and I had the immense pleasure of having them spend a whole month in my house to make this album for which we were nominated for the Latin Grammys in 2016 for best album by rock in portuguese A luxury!

