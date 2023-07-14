the referee at Wimbledon stole a point from Đoković | Sport

An incredible move by referee Richard Hague.

Izvor: rts/ screenshot

Scandal at Wimbledon! British referee Richard Hague stole a point from Novak Djokovic in the second set of the semi-final against Janik Siner! In the middle of the point in the third game where Novak played a backhand parallel and was close to winning the point, he loudly exclaimed. Something that absolutely everyone does, especially in women’s tennis. The Brit stopped everything and awarded the point to the Italian.

The Serb was left in complete shock, he could not believe what was happening. He immediately approached the judge in the chair, they talked and he explained to him that “the scream was too loud” and that it seemed as if he had already celebrated the point. Completely unreal, he didn’t even repeat the point, he just awarded it to the opponent.

That was not all, Novak saved break points, and then at the end of the game he was given a warning because he exceeded the service time. Amazing two decisions from the Brit in the same game… Fortunately, Nole ended up winning that game. See what happened:

00:53 Novak was robbed of a point at Wimbledon Source: RTS

Izvor: RTS

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

