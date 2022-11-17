Home World The revolutionary kiss of two young people in Shiraz: the symbolic image of the protests in Iran
World

The revolutionary kiss of two young people in Shiraz: the symbolic image of the protests in Iran

by admin
The revolutionary kiss of two young people in Shiraz: the symbolic image of the protests in Iran

A boy and a girl, holding hands, in the middle of a busy street. She without a veil, her face immersed in his for a kiss that makes the revolution in Iran. It is the “kiss of Shiraz”, the image that has gone viral on social media that tells of the desire for freedom of young Iranians, the main protagonists of the protests against the government in Tehran over the death of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old of Kurdish origin who died two months ago after being arrested for not wearing the headscarf correctly.

According to social media users, the photo – whose author is unknown – was taken on Tuesday evening on a busy street in Shiraz, where people took to the streets yesterday in response to calls by activists to commemorate the anniversary of the more than 1,500 people died during the 2019 protests, known as “Bloody November”.

The shot has already become the symbol of the revolution in the country, where even a kiss in public is “against morality” and prohibited. A way to “celebrate life”, writes someone on Twitter, while repression continues in Iran and people die to ask for freedom and rights.

See also  Camilo Guevara, the second son of Che, died

You may also like

The United Nations announces that the world’s population...

UK inflation hits 41-year high in October at...

Trump announces re-run for US presidency: Will the...

What are the odds for Trump to run...

US Chief of Staff: probability of military victory...

Biden is absent from the APEC summit, but...

Usa, the Republicans reconquer the House. Biden: «Ready...

The latest battle situation: Russian troops continue to...

Hulan’s “Off 5” won the championship and Ma...

Signs of Russian torture in Kherson cells: “Beatings...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy