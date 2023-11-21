Home » The Rise of the Far-Right in Latin America: The Aftermath of Javier Milei’s Triumph
World

The Rise of the Far-Right in Latin America: The Aftermath of Javier Milei’s Triumph

by admin
The Rise of the Far-Right in Latin America: The Aftermath of Javier Milei’s Triumph

The unexpected victory of Javier Milei in the recent Argentine elections has sent shockwaves through the political landscape of Latin America. With his disruptive campaign statements and unpredictable nature, many are left wondering how he will govern. The international community is also taking note of his triumph, as former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro has been invited to Milei’s inauguration on December 10, while there are rumors that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva will not be in attendance.

Political scientist César Augusto Chamorro believes that Milei will need to come to terms with reality and work towards building relationships with other countries in the region. He predicts that regardless of their differences, Milei and Lula will be forced to come to a mutual understanding for the greater good of the region.

The impact of Milei’s win is not limited to Argentina. Professor Cristóbal Rovira from the Catholic University of Santiago de Chile suggests that the rise of far-right leaders like Milei in Latin America could set a precedent for other countries in the region. He also points out the trend of the conventional right aligning with the extreme right to gain power, which could have far-reaching consequences for the region.

Rovira and Chamorro both express concerns about Milei’s potential isolationist policies, which could hinder cooperation on important issues such as climate change, energy, and migration. They also fear that the rise of the far-right could lead to a slow erosion of democratic systems in the region.

As the world watches to see how Milei will govern, it is clear that his victory has implications not only for Argentina but for the entire Latin American region. The international community will be closely monitoring how his leadership style and policies will impact relations with neighboring countries and the future of democracy in the region.

You may also like

the package arrives only with accessories

Almost 70,000 migrants have crossed the Darien heading...

LIVE – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors for...

FMS 4: MC Gui knocks out Nego do...

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

Marie Ulven bought a sports car after a...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

Real Madrid beats Sevilla FC and stays ahead

There has been a new US and UK...

Wonka debuts at MAX – MONDO MODA

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy