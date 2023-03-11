The former participant of Zvezda Granda told how he could have been injured at one of his performances, when a storm started and caused chaos.

The star of Grand, Nemanja Đurđević, told how the accident at his performance in Valjevo looked like, when by sheer luck no one was injured, and it could have ended fatally.

“I am not afraid, we are talking with a smile, but now we are waiting for the roof to fall on our heads (laughter). I’m just kidding, we should never be afraid in life, if we’re meant to be…”, said Nemanja and admitted that everything was raining at his performances and how it came to the point that the roof collapsed on his head.

“All kinds of things happened to fall at my performances, glasses and bottles fell. There was a storm and the roof fell on my head, but I was not injured. It was at a private party in Valjevo, we were working under a covered garden and it started to rain heavily and I guess the roof couldn’t take the water, it just suddenly all fell down. The water fell directly on the electricity, it was on the keyboards, the musicians. We just moved aside and I finished singing that day,” the singer said.

