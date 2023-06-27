Home » The Safe Sea 2023 operation is underway, 250 soldiers are employed in western Sicily
The Safe Sea 2023 operation is underway, 250 soldiers are employed in western Sicily

The Safe Sea 2023 operation is underway, 250 soldiers are employed in western Sicily

The summer operation “safe sea 2023” of the coast guard kicks off which, until 17 September, will involve women and men in service in all the maritime offices present on the national territory. The Maritime Directorate of Sicily…

