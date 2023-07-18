Home » the Sansoni wear pink with the Palermo shirt (PHOTO)
the Sansoni wear pink with the Palermo shirt (PHOTO)

the Sansoni wear pink with the Palermo shirt (PHOTO)

by ilovepalermocalcio.com – 25 minutes ago

“The Sansoni”, famous brothers from Palermo, were invited to the preview of the film Barbie in Milan. In the invitation addressed to the two comedians, it was mentioned that they would come dressed in something that had pink as its color. The Palermo duo – as can be seen from the official Instagram account – therefore presented themselves at the event…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: "Preview of the film Barbie: the Sansoni wear pink with the Palermo shirt (PHOTO) appeared 25 minutes ago on the online newspaper ilovepalermocalcio.com".

See also  Biden warns Putin: "If he attacks in Ukraine he will receive sanctions like he has never seen before"

