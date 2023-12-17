The scandalous case of the leader of “Moms for liberty”: the anti-gay champion ends up with her husband in a sex scandal

They could have been the new “power couple” of Florida with the path paved towards the top of the state Republican Party, a path now interrupted, however, just before the dawn of the election year in the USA. They are Cristian and Bridget Ziegler, he had been elected to the presidency of the state Republican party in Florida and she was preparing to begin her third term on the Sarasota County School Authority Board, a particularly influential position also gained as co-founder of the “Moms for Liberty” group of conservative mothers with an avowedly “anti-woke” mission determined to “stop the terrible indoctrination of the left”, we read in the Washington Post.

And instead the accusation of sexual assault against the husband brought to light the threesome relationships that the couple had with a woman (the accuser) and was the end of political ambitions for both. The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a woman’s allegation that Christian Ziegler raped her in her apartment in October. Police documents say the Zieglers and the woman had planned a threesome sexual encounter that day, but Bridget Ziegler did not participate. Christian Ziegler was present at the appointment and the woman accuses him of having attacked her on that occasion. Ziegler has not been charged and maintains his innocence, claiming the encounter was consensual.

The call to resign from the presidency of the Republican Party in Florida came immediately and from many quarters, starting from governor Ron DeSantis. He resists for now, but his wife Bridget had no choice but to resign after the Sarasota County School Board, although unable to remove her from her position, voted – approving it with 4 votes to 1 – a resolution inviting her to leave.

In summary, therefore, for months, in fact, the co-founder of the right-wing militant group “Moms for Liberty” has been teaching America lessons in ethical probity, becoming an essential point of reference for the Republicans involved in the electoral campaign for next year’s presidential elections. Until it was discovered that the great moralizer and her husband, Florida GOP Chairman Christian Ziegler, had a long threesome with another woman, which began consensually, but ended with a complaint for rape and various violence.

