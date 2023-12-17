Iga Swiatek: Polish star emulates Serena Williams by winning WTA player of the year for second successive season

Swiatek finishes the calendar year top of the world rankings for the second year in a row

World number one Iga Swiatek has been named WTA Player of the Year for the second successive season.

The Pole, 22, is the first player to win consecutive awards since 23-time Grand Slam winner Serena Williams won four from 2012 to 2015.

Swiatek defended her French Open title in June to win her fourth Grand Slam before ending the season by winning the WTA Finals for the first time.

That saw her overtake Aryna Sabalenka and regain the world number one spot.

The awards, which are voted for by members of the tennis media, recognised China’s Zheng Qinwen as most improved player, Russian Mirra Andreeva as newcomer of year, and Elina Svitolina as comeback player of the year after returning to the sport from maternity leave.

Tomasz Wiktorowski, who has worked with Swiatek for the last two seasons, was voted coach of the year.

Williams, 42, who retired after last year’s US Open, won the WTA player of the year seven times in her career.

