Source title: The restoration of the scene almost deceived the former diplomat, “Today’s Film Review” reviewed the National Day movie “The Journey Home”

The movie "Returning from Thousands of Miles", which is based on real events, has performed well recently, and it continues to lead in both word of mouth and box office. The evacuation process presented in the film has made many witnesses of the real events of that year speak the truth bluntly. In the eyes of diplomats, is "The Journey Home" real enough? On October 3rd, Cong Shan, a former diplomat, former first secretary of the Chinese Embassy in the Republic of Congo, and then director of the office, was invited to be a guest on the film channel "Today's Film Review" program, and commented on the National Day movie "Returning Miles" through his real working experience. , to introduce the thrilling moments of the real evacuation process to the audience and friends. Ex-diplomat recalls the past Real scenes are built to be fake Selecting the perspective of a diplomat for the first time, the film "The Journey Home" focuses on a dangerous journey home. As a former diplomat, Cong Shan, who was a guest on "Today's Film Review", bluntly said that the film was very real, and the actors acted very well. "It just made me feel like one of us." The attack is close. According to him, both Congo (Brazzaville) and Congo (Kinshasa) suffered wars in 1997, bullets hit the embassy courtyard, and all the glass was damaged. , I also recalled my experience in Congo after watching "The Journey Home"." In order to present the exotic scene, the crew of "Returning from Thousands of Miles" chose the method of real scene construction for shooting. After watching the film, Congshan expressed satisfaction with the construction of the scene, "Especially the scene in the desert fooled me, a person who had been in the Sahara Desert for three years." Diplomat, Cong Shan bluntly told "Today's Film Review" that he had a chat with the ambassador and his wife of the Special Adviser on Middle East Issues after watching the film, and they all speculated that they were sent abroad to film before the epidemic, and all the scenes were very similar. Character Restoration Full Score White Lies Trigger Memories Talking about the role modeling in "The Journey Home", Cong Shan gave the diplomat played by Zhang Yi in the film a perfect score of 10 on the "Film Review Today" program. In his opinion, the role of the diplomat in the film is flesh and blood, which reminds him of himself and his colleagues who give up Xiaojia for everyone. "I have been working abroad for 15 years. I have not been with my daughter for 15 years. My own father died and was unable to come back. Zhang Yi created this image to let us know that diplomats are also ordinary people. , like you and me, they also have families, parents, and then they also have joys and sorrows." In the film, Zong Dawei, played by Zhang Yi's office, told his wife's white lie on the phone, which made Cong Shan feel deeply. He also "reported good news but not bad news" to his mother and other family members. Through "Today's Film Review", he publicly disclosed for the first time that when the embassy was hit by war, everyone took turns using the big brother to call their relatives. Regarding the refusal encountered when the diplomats led the compatriots to evacuate in the film, Cong Shan also admitted to "Today's Film Review" that various difficulties must be overcome in the actual process, but fortunately, the identity of Chinese diplomats can play a role in the negotiation. "Our national strength has increased, and the current evacuation of overseas Chinese is much more advanced than in the past, and there are more methods than in the past. At the end, many people were very excited when they returned to the motherland. This is what makes me feel the preciousness of peace. ."

Ex-diplomat recalls the past

Real scenes are built to be fake

Selecting the perspective of a diplomat for the first time, the film “The Journey Home” focuses on a dangerous journey home. As a former diplomat, Cong Shan, who was a guest on “Today’s Film Review”, bluntly said that the film was very real, and the actors acted very well. “It just made me feel like one of us.” The attack is close. According to him, both Congo (Brazzaville) and Congo (Kinshasa) suffered wars in 1997, bullets hit the embassy courtyard, and all the glass was damaged. , I also recalled my experience in Congo after watching “The Journey Home”.”

In order to present the exotic scene, the crew of “Returning from Thousands of Miles” chose the method of real scene construction for shooting. After watching the film, Congshan expressed satisfaction with the construction of the scene, “Especially the scene in the desert fooled me, a person who had been in the Sahara Desert for three years.” Diplomat, Cong Shan bluntly told “Today’s Film Review” that he had a chat with the ambassador and his wife of the Special Adviser on Middle East Issues after watching the film, and they all speculated that they were sent abroad to film before the epidemic, and all the scenes were very similar.

Character Restoration Full Score

White Lies Trigger Memories

Talking about the role modeling in “The Journey Home”, Cong Shan gave the diplomat played by Zhang Yi in the film a perfect score of 10 on the “Film Review Today” program. In his opinion, the role of the diplomat in the film is flesh and blood, which reminds him of himself and his colleagues who give up Xiaojia for everyone. “I have been working abroad for 15 years. I have not been with my daughter for 15 years. My own father died and was unable to come back. Zhang Yi created this image to let us know that diplomats are also ordinary people. , like you and me, they also have families, parents, and then they also have joys and sorrows.”

In the film, Zong Dawei, played by Zhang Yi’s office, told his wife’s white lie on the phone, which made Cong Shan feel deeply. He also “reported good news but not bad news” to his mother and other family members. Through “Today’s Film Review”, he publicly disclosed for the first time that when the embassy was hit by war, everyone took turns using the big brother to call their relatives. Regarding the refusal encountered when the diplomats led the compatriots to evacuate in the film, Cong Shan also admitted to “Today’s Film Review” that various difficulties must be overcome in the actual process, but fortunately, the identity of Chinese diplomats can play a role in the negotiation. “Our national strength has increased, and the current evacuation of overseas Chinese is much more advanced than in the past, and there are more methods than in the past. At the end, many people were very excited when they returned to the motherland. This is what makes me feel the preciousness of peace. .”

