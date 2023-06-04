The season in Serie A has ended, the barrage for survival will be played | Sports

It seemed that there would be no need for a barrage, but everything turned around at the finish of the last round.

Source: FABIO FRUSTACI/ANSA

Atalanta and Roma will play in the Europa League, Juventus will have to qualify for the Conference League, while the play-off will decide who will remain in the top tier of Italian football.

He will play one match, and that on a neutral ground Spezia and Verona, and there was almost no need for a new rule at all.

Namely, before the beginning of the season, it was decided that if the two first-placed teams, or the teams that take 17th and 18th place, meet the finish of the championship with the same number of points, who will be better placed will decide the play-off match. Given that it is Napoli convincingly celebrated the title, all eyes were on the bottom of the table.

Spezia had the lead against Roma, while at the same time Verona was losing to Milan. However, everything changed in the sequel, “Vočica” reached an equaliser, while at “San Siro” the score was leveled at 1:1. The “Rossoneri” then took the lead, then scored the third goal, but Spezia could not celebrate because Paulo Dybala scored a penalty kick and brought Roma three points worth placing in the Europa League. At the same time, he sent the guests from Spezia to the barrage.

Atalanta outclassed Monza 5:2 and kept the fourth position, so together with Roma they will enter the second strongest European club competition. Despite the victory in Udine, Juventus had to settle for qualifying for the Conference League.

So, the curtain has come down on the regular season in Serie A. It has long been known that they were relegated Sampdoria and Cremonese, while the third passenger will be decided after the mentioned barrage. They entered from Serie B Frosinone and Genoa, and also in the second tier we will see the playoffs for promotion to Serie A. They meet in the final Bari and Cagliari, with the fact that the second league teams will play a doubleheader.