USFL Week 8 highlights: New Orleans Breakers defeat Michigan Panthers

Week 8 of the USFL came to a conclusion on Sunday with a pair of games on FOX.

The New Orleans Breakers (5-3) defeated the Michigan Panthers (3-5), 24-20, in Birmingham, Alabama to end their three-game skid.

The Breakers dominated for much of the first half of Sunday’s game, holding a 21-0 lead at one point. But the Panthers scored 10 points in the final minute of the first half and added seven more points to make it a 21-17 game early in the third.

Both teams traded field goals later in the second half and the Panthers had a chance to win the game in the final seconds. However, their Hail Mary pass fell short, and the Breakers came away victorious.

Earlier on Sunday, the Memphis Showboats defeated the New Jersey Generals 25-16 in Canton, Ohio.

Here are the top moments!

FINAL: New Orleans Breakers 24, Michigan Panthers 20

The human hurdler!

Jarey Elder made the game’s first exciting play when he jumped over a Panthers tackler on a punt return.

Wes goes over the Hills and into the end zone

Breakers RB Wes Hills powered his way to a one-yard touchdown to open up the scoring in Sunday’s game during the second quarter, giving his team a 7-0 lead.

Breakers back on the board

Facing a third-and-goal from the Panthers’ 9-yard line, McLeod Bethel-Thompson delivered. The quarterback stepped up and threw a dart to Johnnie Dixon for a touchdown to extend the Breakers’ lead to 14-0.

Double Dixon

The Breakers wide receiver scored his second touchdown in as many drives late in the first half. His second touchdown came on a deep pass from Bethel-Thompson before running 15 yards into the end zone for a 36-yard score to give New Orleans a 21-0 lead.

Panthers pulling back in

The Panthers finally got on the board in the final minute of the first half. Josh Love found Marcus Baugh deep down the field, and the tight end ran in for a 51-yard touchdown to make it a 21-7 ballgame.

Panthers pick it off

The Panthers secured another chance to score before the half when Warren Saba jumped in front of Bethel-Thompson’s pass to set his team up in Breakers’ territory.

The Panthers ended up getting a field goal out of it to cut the Breakers’ lead to 21-10 going into the break.

Trey day

Trey Quinn came up with the over-the-shoulder touchdown grab to start the second half, giving the Panthers 17 straight points and cutting the Breakers’ lead to 21-17.

No interception

The Panthers’ challenge on a possible interception was deemed unsuccessful as the ball clearly hit the ground. They kept the Breakers out of the end zone though and forced them to kick a field goal to make it a 24-17 game.

A big stop!

The Panthers didn’t allow the Breakers to get a first down on fourth-and-1, getting the stuff and the ball back down 24-20 near midfield.

Breakers make a stand

On third-and-20 for the Panthers, the Breakers forced a 13-yard strip sack. The Panthers recovered the ball, but with it being fourth-and-33, Michigan was forced to punt while trailing in the waning moments of the fourth.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience United States Football League” data-remove-text=” United States Football League” data-action-location=”article favorite embedded” aria-label=”Follow Button” class=”button-favorite” data-v-0aaa2986=””> United States Football League Michigan Panthers New Orleans Breakers