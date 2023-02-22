13
If you were waiting to know the second expansion of Forza Horizon 5here’s some good news for you: Playground Games has announced that tomorrow, February 23, at 18:00 (Italian time) the expansion will finally be revealed.
The announcement will take place on Forza’s Twitch channel, so if you are interested you just have to tune in tomorrow! Obviously, as always, we will bring you all the news on our pages.
MX Video – Forza Horizon 5
