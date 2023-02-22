Listen to the audio version of the article

By the end of 2023, the PDO economy will produce value of over 20 billion euros. This is what emerged at Italia Next Dop, the first scientific symposium of the Dop and Igp supply chains organized by the Qualivita Foundation together with Origin Italia, Csqa, Agroqualità and Ipzs. Between DOP and IGP, Italy today has 845 geographical indication products, for a value of 19.1 billion euros, of which 10.7 billion generated by exports, which grew by 12.8%. There are 291 protection consortia and over 198,800 producers involved.

«Geographical indications – said the general manager of Crea, Stefano Vaccari – are the pillar of the Italian agri-food economy thanks to constant innovation and the ever greater environmental and social sustainability of the productions». With its scientists, Crea works in close collaboration with many of the consortia and producers, with the aim of improving production methods and environmental impact while maintaining the distinctive features of traditional products. For example, it works on the genetic improvement of the olive, fruit and citrus fruit supply chains, as well as on the improvement of the wine and wine supply chains. Crea’s research also looks to cheeses, with the Newtech project for the fight against counterfeiting in PDO productions, but also to the development of digital support systems and optimization of phytopathological management