The second Russia-Africa summit has commenced in St. Petersburg, Russia, as leaders from both regions gather to strengthen cooperation and deepen ties. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia is prepared to provide free grain ranging from 25,000 to 50,000 tons to several African countries, including Burkina Faso, Mali, and Eritrea. The goal is to ensure that these nations receive essential food supplies within the next 3 to 4 months. Putin emphasized that Russia will deliver the products free of charge, ensuring they reach the hands of consumers.

Amid rising geopolitical tensions, the summit aims to solidify relations and counter pressure from Western countries. Despite attempts to dissuade African countries from attending, dozens have confirmed their participation, with 17 heads of state and representatives of major African regional organizations expected to be present.

The two-day summit will include exhibitions, sub-forums, and round table meetings on various topics such as food, energy, space technology, information technology, education, and sports. Russia hopes to deepen cooperation in these fields and assist African partners in strengthening their national sovereignty.

Experts see Russia’s growing influence in Africa as significant in a changing global geopolitical landscape. The ongoing summit declaration could also provide momentum for the upcoming BRICS summit in South Africa. The first Russia-Africa Summit, held in Sochi in 2019, set the stage for long-term relations between the two regions.

The Russia-Africa summit is not without obstacles, as Western countries have attempted to prevent African representation and obstruct Russia’s food supply to the region. The agreements on the export of agricultural products from the Black Sea ports, signed by Russia and Ukraine with the United Nations and Turkey, expired on the 17th of this month. However, the part of the agreement involving Russia has not been implemented due to Western interventions, leading to its suspension.

Russian officials have highlighted the summit’s focus on food security and stability in the fertilizer market. Russia plans to propose initiatives to ensure food supply to Africa, including the establishment of transportation corridors and food hubs. Putin stated that Russia’s grain harvest is expected to reach a new high this year, allowing the country to meet the grain needs of least developed African countries.

In his address, Putin criticized Western countries for obstructing Russia’s food supply to Africa while hypocritically admonishing Russia for the state of the global food market. He urged for technology transfer in agricultural production and proposed settling trades with African countries in local currencies, including the ruble, to reduce reliance on certain Western financial systems.

Comoros President Azali Assoumani, who holds the rotating presidency of the African Union, called on all parties to facilitate the delivery of food from Russia and Ukraine to African countries. Cooperation in all fields, he emphasized, is necessary to ensure peace and security on the African continent.

