DIESEL Unveils New Store on the Historic Rue Saint-Honoré in Paris

DIESEL Makes a Bold Entrance onto Paris’ Rue Saint-Honoré

PARIS – Diesel, the renowned fashion brand, has officially made its presence known on the historic Rue Saint-Honoré in Paris this month. Joining an impressive lineup of luxury and fashion brands, Diesel brings its unique retail design concept and exclusive denim capsule series to this world-renowned shopping destination.

The store seamlessly integrates Diesel’s signature visual style, incorporating the brand’s iconic red and industrial metal billboards. This design concept is seen in Diesel stores worldwide, serving as a powerful representation of the brand’s spirit. Additionally, the store offers an exclusive collection of sun-tanned denim, featuring faded fabrics complemented by metallic foil-style printing. The collection includes pieces such as the Track Denim hooded sweater and matching jeans, T-Shirt, and the new 1DR bag – all exuding a distinct taste.

Paying homage to early Diesel billboards, the store’s decoration style closely resembles those found along the legendary Route 66 in the United States. In an effort to accentuate the rough and primitive spirit of the highway, the store’s walls are adorned with original steel plates connected by rivets, giving the billboards an appearance of being dismantled, reconstructed, and flipped upside down. The store has also created an immersive display space for the 1DR bags and capsule series, providing customers with a unique and interactive social platform. The walls of this space are adorned with peeling billboards, evoking both nostalgia and novelty, while creating a multi-layered spatial experience that captivates attention. This design approach perfectly complements Glenn’s signature handcrafted motifs that have become synonymous with Diesel’s runway shows.

Boldly designed in a solid color, the red area serves as the focal point of the store. The walls are covered in red lacquer, showcasing Diesel’s core product – the denim series. As visitors ascend the red staircase or take the elevator to the upper floor, they are greeted by a completely different atmosphere. The second level of the store is dedicated to men’s and women’s ready-to-wear, shoes, and bags. Textured stucco walls, an open ceiling with light boxes, and windows featuring horizontal shutters create a minimalist space that enhances the shopping experience.

Diesel’s arrival on Rue Saint-Honoré has undoubtedly left a lasting impression. With its innovative retail design concept, exclusive capsule series, and unique tribute to the brand’s history, Diesel has solidified its place among the top fashion and luxury brands in this iconic shopping destination. Shoppers can now experience the fusion of Diesel’s rebellious spirit and cutting-edge fashion firsthand, making their visit to the historic Rue Saint-Honoré truly unforgettable.

