The sense of happiness is overwhelming!Four-day work preparation is recognized as a global trend: refuse to work overtime

On February 21, the results of the largest four-day work week experiment in history were announced. The vast majority of companies decided to extend the four-day work system and would not cut wages for employees.

Joe Lyle, the organizer of the experiment, said he was very pleased with the results, “It really shows that the time has come for a wider introduction of the four-day work week, so don’t be superstitious that overtime will make employees more profitable for the company. “

Trials have shown that a four-day workweek effectively improves employee well-being: 39% report less stress, 71% report less burnout, lower levels of anxiety, fatigue, and sleep problems, and improved physical and mental health;54 % of employees say they find it easier to balance work-life.

None of the 2,900 participants said they wanted to give up the four-day workweek, and 15 percent even said no amount of money would bring them back to the five-day workweek.

The test also found that the number of sick days taken fell by about two-thirds compared with the same period last year, and employee turnover at companies participating in the trial fell by 57%. The vast majority of companies reported that they were satisfied with their productivity and business performance during the trial period.