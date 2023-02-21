This film starts from many questions – starting with the one about how much love moves our lives – but Celine Song doesn’t want to give answers: what interests her is proposing reflections, around human relationships, sacrifices, but even in the passage of time, through the story of these two characters who meet as if they were ghosts of a distant time.

The basic plot is not very original (Linklater’s “Before dawn” may come to mind, for example), but it counts for little in the face of an exciting film capable of enriching the starting subject with flashes of remarkable humanity.

Thanks also to the performance of the talented Greta Lee, it is a film that could find space in the palmarès.

Mad Fate

Fans of Far Eastern cinema will not have missed the presence of Soi Cheang, the Hong Kong director who over the years has signed cult films such as “Love Battlefield” or the more recent “Limbo”. of the Berlinale Special section, Cheang presented his latest work, “Mad Fate”, which will not leave his many fans indifferent.

In the middle of a narration full of twists and turns, we talk about rituals and the ineluctability of fate, while several decidedly curious characters appear on the screen, from a protagonist who is a sort of mysterious expert in occult arts to a serial killer of young prostitutes.