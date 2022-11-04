LONDON – For some weeks now, the Russian and Ukrainian troops have been facing a new adversary, which will have consequences for both and which will accompany them for the next four or five months: the so-called “General Winter”. This is how the intense cold of winter in Tsarist Russia and the Communist Soviet Union has been called by military history and literature, the two empires within which the regions that are today the theater of war in Ukraine are located.
