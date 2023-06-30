Title: Cuban Baby’s Death Highlights Healthcare Crisis in news

The municipality of Guisa in news, Cuba, has been shaken by the death of a Cuban baby as a result of a respiratory infection. The incident has sparked outrage among residents who are questioning the lack of medicines and basic supplies in hospitals, as well as the growing prevalence of respiratory diseases in children.

According to a Facebook user named Dariem Toledo, who is a resident of Guisa, the doctors have failed to explain the nature of the disease that has been affecting the lungs of several children in recent months. Toledo also highlighted the significant increase in cases of dengue fever and various respiratory diseases this year.

Toledo, however, places the blame not on the doctors but on the Cuban healthcare system, which he accuses of neglecting hospitals by not providing them with the necessary medications and supplies that could save lives. He commends the Cuban doctors for their dedication, despite being hindered by the lack of resources.

Moreover, Toledo points out other issues within the healthcare system, such as power outages lasting up to six hours and the proliferation of disease-carrying mosquitoes. He also criticizes the system for prioritizing investments in hotels and tourist cars rather than essential medical equipment like ambulances.

Several Cuban citizens have joined the conversation, expressing support for the doctors and acknowledging that the responsibility for the crisis lies with the healthcare system, rather than the medical professionals themselves. They highlight the challenges faced by doctors in dealing with complex health problems while being limited by the resources available to them.

In a separate incident, it was reported that a 10-month-old baby in Alquízar, Artemisa province, died from respiratory distress after waiting nearly five hours for an ambulance. This tragic event further emphasizes the urgent need for improvements in the healthcare system.

Adding to the growing concerns, images received from a worker at the Diez de Octubre Maternal and Child Hospital in Havana show the deteriorating state of the medical facility. This hospital had previously encountered a wave of newborn deaths in January, allegedly due to an infectious outbreak. Subsequently, several individuals were held accountable and punished for their roles in the incident.

The tragic death of the Cuban baby in Guisa and the numerous challenges faced by healthcare institutions across the country have reignited discussions about the urgent need for reforms and increased investments in the Cuban healthcare system. The lives of children and the well-being of the population should remain the top priority, reminding officials that immediate action is necessary to ensure the availability of essential resources and the provision of quality medical care to all.

