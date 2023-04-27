The Sisters Of Mercy announce a date in Madrid for October

The rock band that emerged in the eighties The Sisters Of Mercy returns once more to Spain to act in Madrid on October 24 in the living room The Riviera. The concert is co-produced by Houston Party y Just Life Music. The group, influenced among others by The Cramps, David Bowie o The Psychedelic Furs It remains active decades after beginning its career thanks to its dark hybrid between psychedelia and hard rock, to which they have incorporated different dance rhythms.

The Sisters Of Mercy They have had several entries and exits of different members due to internal dissent. However, the group has been made up for some time now by the voice of its founder and leader Andrew Eldritch, Ben Christo y Andy Smith. Besides, Ravey Davey will join them to accompany them on this tour. The band has three albums. “First And Last And Always” (85), “Floodland” (87) y “Vision Thing” (90) which reached the top 20 on the UK charts.

Those attending the concert will be able to enjoy the band’s classics and hits such as “This Corrosion”, “Temple Of Love” or “Dominion”, among many others. In addition, the English rock duo The Virginmarys They will be the opening acts. Tickets for the event on sale now and can be purchased through the following link.

