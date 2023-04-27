Home » Fiorentina with Barák advanced to the final of the Italian Cup
Sports

The “Violets” did not win in the fourth competitive game in a row, but a goalless draw was enough for them to progress past the penultimate Serie A team. Thus, they remain in the game for two valuable trophies, in addition to the final of the domestic cup, they are also in the semifinals of the European Conference League. In it, they will compete against Basel.

In the Italian Cup final, Fiorentina will face Inter on May 24 at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. The team from Florence last dominated the competition in the 2000/01 season.

Italian Football Cup Semi-Final – Rematch:
Fiorentina – Cremona 0:0, first leg 2:0, Fiorentina advanced.
