Sport and sustainability, the ‘Night of ideas’ at Palazzo Farnese – Lazio

(ANSA) – ROME, 27 APR – Palazzo Farnese, with the French ambassador in Italy, Christian Masset, opens its doors for the new edition of the ‘Night of ideas’. An evening on 4 May (from 18 to 24 open to the public with compulsory registration subject to availability exclusively on the Institut français Italia website) of debates, round tables, readings, screenings, visits and sporting performances.



An opportunity also to discover the spaces of the Palazzo on four levels: basements, garden and courtyard, main floor (with the Carracci Gallery), library. This year the event is titled ‘More and more? A world in transition’ with the common thread of sport and sustainability. We will talk about health, geopolitics, inclusiveness, innovation, literature. There will be Italian and French sports champions such as Federica Pellegrini or Pascal Gentil.



The Night of Ideas with a look at the Paris 2024 and Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympic Games: in fact, representatives of the main institutions of the French and Italian sports movement will be present: Olympic and Paralympic committees, Ministries of sport, organizing committees of the next Games, Sports federations , anti-doping agencies and players from the world of e-sports. Demonstrations of Olympic and Paralympic sports will be proposed in the garden and courtyard: judo, taekwondo, breakdance, wheelchair basketball, table tennis, fencing and wheelchair fencing. The Cinema Room will host conferences and film screenings including the award-winning documentary Climbing Iran by Francesca Borghetti, a portrait of an Iranian climber who challenges the prejudices of her country (in the presence of the director). (HANDLE).

