The son of a billionaire from the Titan submarine on inheritance | Info

It didn’t take long for Brian Sass, the stepson of the billionaire who died in the submarine Titan, to be bombarded with negative comments from other users.

Izvor: Facebook/Instagram/screenshot

Brian Sass, the stepson of British billionaire Hamish Harding, who was on the sunken Titan submarine, never ceases to amaze with his posts on social networks – now, reports the Daily Mail, praised that he will receive the inheritance, but he still does not know the exact date when it happened.

He wrote on Twitter that “now he has millions to spare”, and he even wrote to one user that he will receive “more than the person in question will earn in his entire life”. In the USA, it can take up to two years before the inheritance is paid out. After the death of his stepfather, Sas briefly deactivated some of his social media profiles, but is now back.

“And with millions to spare, I still can’t start… With all that money, I just want a girl to hang out with, please! – he complained on Twitter, but later,” he deleted the bizarre post. It didn’t take long for other users to bombard him with negative comments as he desperately begged for a date.

“Are you sure you are really written in that will,” one of them asked him. Brian was under fire even while the search for the Titan submarine was still underway. Then he went to a Blink-182 concert, and inappropriately commented on the OnlyFans model’s posts on Twitter. After the tragedy, Sass took to Twitter again with these words: “I’m taking everyone who was nice to the Taylor Swift tour in Los Angeles!”.

The late Harding lived in Dubai with his wife Linda, and his stepson revealed that he lived in a one-bedroom apartment in Idaho.

