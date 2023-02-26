The US Weather Service said this was one of the strongest storms ever to hit Southwest California.

Source: Twitter/Printscreen/Jake Gordon

Snow storm which descended on the American west coast bringing floods and low temperatures, moved into southern California tonight, raising river levels to dangerous levels and bringing snow to many areas around Los Angeles. The US Weather Service reported that this is one of the strongest storms to ever hit southwestern California.

The AP news agency states that the hills around the suburbs of Santa Clarita, north of Los Angeles, turned completely white, and that the snow surprised the eastern suburbs as well.

Meteorologists say that the residents of that part of Calfornia will be able to rest today, but that a new blizzard awaits them tomorrow. After several days of strong winds, fallen trees, broken transmission lines, more than 120,000 households were left without electricity.

The main west coast freeway, Interstate 5, is closed due to heavy snow and ice in the mountains north of Los Angeles. The weather service calculated that by Saturday, 205 centimeters of snow had fallen in the Mountain High winter resort located in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles, while 160 centimeters had fallen in Snow Valley located in the San Bernandino Mountains. The amount of rain is also high, with 38.1 centimeters of rain falling in Cogswell Dam County and 26.6 centimeters in Woodland Hills.

“This is an exceptional snowstorm with historic amounts of precipitation and snow that fell in the lowlands, where it rarely turns white,” the Los Angeles Weather Service said.

There are also problems in Michigan, where more than 350,000 households were without power Saturday afternoon due to storms from this week, according to data from the two main electric distribution companies in that American state. Both companies said they hoped to restore normal power supply by tonight.

