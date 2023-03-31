Home World The story of the «Corriere dei piccoli»
World

The essay on the history of the «Corriere dei piccoli»

Origins and evolution of the first Italian comic magazine,
between stories and authors hosted in its pages

With over 4,500 issues divided into 88 years, the «Corriere dei Piccoli» represents a fundamental piece of Italian culture. Beginning in 1908, he published picture stories and introduced American strips, featuring prominent storytellers. The editorial contained in the first issue is considered the founding manifesto of Italian comics.

The essay «Il Corriere dei piccoli – A supernova among author’s magazines» traces the origins and evolution of the magazine, reviewing the stories and authors hosted in its pages. With interviews with the protagonists and unpublished curiosities. Rich in color images.

Born in the early twentieth century as a supplement to the «Corriere della Sera», the «Corriere dei Piccoli» aimed at spreading culture among those who until then had been excluded from it. His pages have hosted great authors, such as Hugo Pratt, Dino Battaglia e Mino Milaniand introduced characters who have marked an era, including Short Maltese, Cocco Bill, the Smurfs e Lucky Luke.
A publication that spanned the entire 20th century, recounting society and its changes, and which now lives again in the in-depth essay by Andrea Carta.

